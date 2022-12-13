Azerbaijani diaspora supports protests in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Azerbaijanis living abroad issued a statement supporting protests against the illegal exploitation of natural resources in Azerbaijani territory, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed [in accordance with a trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora told Trend on December 13.

"We, Azerbaijanis living abroad, express our support for the protests carried out by representatives of numerous NGOs operating in Azerbaijan, demanding an end to the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, and the environmental tension that has arisen in the region," the statement said.

