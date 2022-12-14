Courses for young people to be held in Azerbaijani Gabala, Turkmenistan's Avaza – President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. We have launched a new initiative to ensure that young people learn better the language, religion, and culture of our countries, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, speaking at the first trilateral summit of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen leaders on December 14, Trend reports.

He noted that courses for young people would be held in Azerbaijani Gabala and Turkmenistan's Avaza every year.

"Thus, our youth will get to know Gabala and Avaza, they will have much more knowledge in language, religion, and history," Erdogan said.