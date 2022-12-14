Azerbaijan and Armenia have historic opportunity to secure enduring peace - Karen Donfried

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.14. Azerbaijan and Armenia have a historic opportunity to secure enduring peace, said the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, Trend reports.

She made the remarks at the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber on “U.S. Policy Towards the Caucasus”.

“Following intensive fire fighting in September, Armenia and Azerbaijan have renewed their focus on the peace process, including historic direct negotiations over the text of a peace agreement. US engagement is playing a key role. Secretary Blinken’s leadership has been instrumental. He has spoken multiple times with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia and hosted the foreign ministers for bilateral peace treaty negotiations,” she said.

Donfried noted that the US continues to encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to maintain momentum for negotiations.

“And we’re doing so bilaterally, trilaterally and in close coordination with the EU and other partners. Supporting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the right thing to do and it is in our national security interest. Should Armenia and Azerbaijan secure peace deal, our cooperation will become more critical,” she added.