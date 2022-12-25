Azerbaijan amends composition of Azerbaijan-Dagestan intergovernmental commission - decree (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 24 December 2022 13:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 3, 2007 No. 2283 "On approval of the composition of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation by the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the composition of the commission is as follows:

Co-Chairman of the Commission

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan - Shahin Mustafayev

Members of the Commission

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Head of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC

President of the Azerenergy JSC

Chairman of the Land Reclamation and Water Management of Azerbaijan JSC

Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to notify the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation about the amendments made by the decree.