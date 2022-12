Details added (first version posted at 15:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Armenia disrupted the regular round of the trilateral meeting, which was to be held in Moscow, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

According to him, the reason for the limited progress on the meetings lies in the non-constructive position of Armenia.