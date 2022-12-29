Chief of General Staff visits military units stationed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and the leadership of the Ministry visited military units stationed on the liberated territories, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

At first, the Chief of the General Staff met with the command staff of the Army Corps and delivered to the military personnel the instructions of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov. He set instructions on paying special attention to the professionalism of the military personnel and the combat readiness of the troops, as well as increasing the intensity of exercises and field training sessions.

Having met with the personnel who is on duty in combat positions, Colonel General Valiyev highly appreciated their combat and moral-psychological readiness.

Then the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army visited several military units, including the commando military unit, as well as met with servicemen serving in Shusha.

Colonel General Valiyev got acquainted with the conditions created in military units for personnel, as well as gave instructions on further improving combat capability and maintaining the state of combat readiness at a high level.

During the meetings with the military personnel, the Chief of the General Staff spoke about the achievements gained within the reforms carried out in the Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and emphasized that the operational and combat capabilities of the Azerbaijan Army have significantly increased as a result of the conducted activities.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense set relevant instructions to command staff on further improvement of the quality of exercises and training held to maintain the level of tactical-special training and professionalism of military personnel at a constant high level, as well as the extensive application of the acquired combat experience during the exercises to be held next year.

After having lunch with the military personnel, the Chief of the General Staff enquired about the concerns of servicemen and on behalf of the leadership of the Defense Ministry congratulated them on the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year.