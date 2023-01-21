Azerbaijani State Border Service prevents drug smuggling from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Drug trafficking from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan was prevented on the 'Horadiz' border detachment area of the Azerbaijani State Border Service's Border Troops, located near the Shukurbayli village of Jabrayil district, at 18:35 (GMT+4) on January 20, Trend reports.

The operational measures established that drugs with a total weight of 13.13 kilograms (9.88 kg of marijuana, 3.25 kg of opium, and 2000 psychotropic methadone M-40 tablets) were found in two bundles hidden on the banks of the Araz River.

The corresponding operational and investigative measures are being taken.

According to the State Border Service, at 04:50 (GMT+4) on January 11, two Azerbaijani citizens who attempted to illegally cross the Azerbaijani border into Iran were detained. The detention took place in the 'Horadiz' border detachment area, located near Boyuk Bahmanli village of Fuzuli district. During the initial interrogation, the detainees admitted that they intended to cross the state border in order to smuggle drugs from Iran.