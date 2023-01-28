Azerbaijani pavilion opens in St. Moritz within Snow Polo World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Azerbaijani pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has opened within the 38th Snow Polo World Cup, being held in the Swiss city of St. Moritz, Trend reports.

At the World Cup, which began on January 27, Azerbaijan is represented by the Land of Fire team with the support of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation. In the first round of the competition, the team reached the semi-finals, and dedicated its victory to the memory of Senior Lieutenant Orkhan Asgarov, who died while preventing a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

As part of the competition, which will last until January 29, numerous spectators visiting the Azerbaijani pavilion will be provided with information about the history, culture of Azerbaijan, rich tourism opportunities, and various exhibits will be shown.

On the first day of the pavilion, national costumes, the art of carpet and silk, national musical instruments, samples of various crafts, as well as kelagais [Azerbaijani national kerchiefs] with a 150-year history were demonstrated.

The pavilion also demonstrates various archaeological finds found on the territory of Azerbaijan, ancient art forms, including samples of pottery, and master classes in pottery are organized.

The pavilion visitors will be also presented with publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation covering various fields.

The guests can get acquainted there with Azerbaijani cuisine and taste delicious national dishes. The pavilion also presents various national brands of Azerbaijan, provides information about the history of local viticulture and winemaking, and the guests can also taste wines of the 'Meyseri' brand.

'Resm' brand jewelry, ‘Irs’ (‘Legacy’) galleries with contemporary art samples preserving historical traditions, as well as gold and silver coins presented by AzerGold CJSC are also demonstrated at the pavilion.

Today there will be held a traditional event called Baku-Moritz Night. During the event, the Baku-Moritz Polo Award ceremony will take place. Famous Azerbaijani pianist Etibar Asadli, residing in France, will perform as a special guest at the ceremony organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.