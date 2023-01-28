Türkiye expects Iran to clarify terrorist act at Azerbaijani Embassy as soon as possible - Cavushoglu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Türkiye expects Iran to clarify all the circumstances of the armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran as soon as possible, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said on Saturday, Trend reports.

The minister recalled that terrorist attacks against various diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad have been recorded lately.

"It is important to determine who is behind this crime. There have been two incidents in Paris. Also, the illegal actions of radical Armenians have been recorded in Lebanon. Another group of radicals has entered the territory of the Azerbaijani Embassy in London. Finally, yesterday's terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran happened," he said.

Cavushoglu stressed the importance of clarifying the full picture of the bloody attack in Tehran, expressing hope for "sincere cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan."

"We expect neighboring Iran to clarify the reasons for the attack, and provide information on those who ordered this terrorist act, whether they are individuals or groups. All information should be transferred to the Azerbaijani side. We consider this important. All those involved must be brought to justice," he said.

Cavushoglu pointed out that "Azerbaijan has never been and will never be alone".

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.