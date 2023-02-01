US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy to travel to Azerbaijan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 1 February 2023 22:22 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Akhmedova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Laura Lochman, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources, will travel to Azerbaijan on February 1-4, Trend reports citing the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The meetings with government officials, as well as the participation in the Ninth Southern Gas Corridor Ministerial, are scheduled for the visit.

Lochman leads the Energy Diplomacy team in the Bureau of Energy Resources at the Department of State, and will discuss US support for Azerbaijan’s energy projects as well as Azerbaijan’s importance in helping stabilize European energy security, including through the Southern Gas Corridor.

