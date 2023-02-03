UK counts on further enhancement of energy relations with Azerbaijan – ambassador

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 3 February 2023 14:19 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The plans presented in the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council raise hopes for energy security, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld tweeted, Trend reports.

"The UK hopes to further expand its relations with Azerbaijan in the energy sector," he wrote.

The 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting are being held in Baku today.

Senior representatives of the European Commission, Türkiye, Italy, the US, the UK, Georgia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Albania, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, Ukraine, and Croatia are taking part in the meetings.

The events will be followed by plenary sessions on the “Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy Ministerial Session”, the “Southern Gas Corridor: Expanding Affordable, Stable and Safe Natural Gas Supply” and the “Green Energy: Delivery of Caspian Sea Wind Energy to European Energy Markets”.

The first meeting on the implementation of the “Agreement among the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania on green energy strategic partnership” is also scheduled to be held as part of the Advisory Council

