Azerbaijan ready to expand co-op with international organizations in de-mining process

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijan is conducting the de-mining process of its liberated territories at its own expense, said Senior Consultant of the Department for Work with Non-Governmental Organizations, and Communications of the Presidential Administration Sultan Hajiyev, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the event dedicated to the launch of the "Support for increasing the capacity of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) for the safe return of former internally displaced persons" project.

According to him, Azerbaijan is ready to expand cooperation with international organizations.

"Our country has a huge experience in the field of mine clearance, which we are ready to share with other countries. Last year, we proposed adding a humanitarian mine clearance paragraph to the Sustainable Development Goals," he said.

He added that Azerbaijan is going to completely de-mine its territories as well as implement all the goals set, in particular the return of formerly displaced persons.