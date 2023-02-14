TV and radio channels of Azerbaijan, Türkiye to air jointly as part of aid campaign

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. On the evening of February 15, TV and radio channels operating in Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus will jointly broadcast as part of a campaign to help those affected by the earthquake in the country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

The campaign will start at 8:00 p.m. (GMT+4). The funds raised will be transferred to the accounts of Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent Society.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.