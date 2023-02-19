US notes significant progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. US State Secretary Antony Blinken took note of the significant progress Azerbaijan and Armenia have made towards signing a peace agreement, Ned Price, State Department Spokesperson, said, Trend reports.

While meeting President of Azerbaijan and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in Munich on February 18, Blinken noted the significant progress the two sides have made over the last several months towards a peace agreement and the offer of EU President Charles Michel to host the parties in Brussel, the spokesperson said.

According to Price, Blinken called the parties to works towards reopening of transportation routes in the region.