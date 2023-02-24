Everyone saw Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood exist in deeds – Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:53

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Everyone saw the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood exist in deeds, not in words, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that the devastating earthquake in fraternal Türkiye and its grave consequences shocked everyone.

“There is no person who would not take this tragedy as his own. From the first hours, Azerbaijan, declaring that it was close to Türkiye, sent its rescuers there. After the tragedy, I visited the affected regions. It was very hard to see the consequences of the earthquake. Despite the trouble, we have witnessed how strong these people are in spirit," the minister added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.