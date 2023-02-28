Checkpoints on Lachin road to ensure transparency of movement of goods, civilians - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Armenian side continues to ignore the requirements of the trilateral statement signed between the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports.

The misuse of the Lachin road by Armenian side over the last two years should not be repeated, he said.

"Checkpoints on the Lachin road will be able to ensure transparency of the movement of goods, civilians on the road," the minister said.

