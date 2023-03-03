Azerbaijani FM meets his colleague from Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on March 2, 20:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Dionísio Babo Soares within the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in response to COVID-19, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as ties within international organizations.

Mutual agreement was expressed on the issue of further strengthening cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN and NAM.

Soares noted that his country attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan and is interested in developing bilateral economic cooperation.

Besides, he expressed his gratitude for the successful organization of the summit.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

The summit was attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries took part in the event.