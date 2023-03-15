Azerbaijan plays important role in Muslim world - Pakistani expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan plays an important role not only in the region, on the global stage, but also in the Muslim world, Chairman of Pakistan-based MUSLIM (Mission of Unity, Stability & Leadership in Muslims) Institute think tank Sultan Ahmad Sahibzada told Trend.

Sahibzada noted that each religion cultivates respect for other religions, their values, and shrines.

"However, over the 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Armenia has committed incredible acts of vandalism. I was in Shusha, Fuzuli and other territories liberated from occupation, and was shocked by the destruction I saw,” he said.

I can't understand why the mosque should be destroyed? The mosque is a sacred place where people pray to God. In Karabakh, Armenians destroyed mosques, kept animals there. The international community must respond to this," he added.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum are organizing an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide for an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, bringing together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, is featuring discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, Islamophobia in the international media.

15 March was designated as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” at the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in Niamey, Niger, on 27-28 November 2020. In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.