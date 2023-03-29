Azerbaijani FM meets PM of Israel (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 29 March 2023 18:20 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trend reports via the tweet of Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek.

According to the tweet, during the meeting, regional issues were discussed, and an agreement was reached on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

On March 28, Bayramov went on an official visit to Israel and Palestine.

The program of the visit, lasting from March 29 through March 30, includes meetings of Bayramov with high-ranking representatives of both countries, and participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel.

