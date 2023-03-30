Azerbaijani FM meets with Prime Minister of Palestine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. On March 30, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammed Shtaye, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting discussed the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine in various fields, issues of interaction on multilateral platforms, as well as the regional situation.

Noting that relations between the two peoples have historical roots, as well as strong friendship between peoples, Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine in various fields. Confidence was expressed that the opening of a representative office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Palestinian city of Ramallah would create new opportunities for the development of existing relations. Jeyhun Bayramov, noting Azerbaijan's demonstration of solidarity with regard to the Palestinian issue, stressed that our country supports the solution of the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state principle in accordance with UN resolutions and decisions, and this position is unequivocally expressed within the framework of international organizations.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtaye said that his country is interested in further expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan. He expressed gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan for the humanitarian assistance provided by our country to Palestine and attention to the Palestinian issue, as well as for the support provided within the framework of international organizations.

During the meeting, there was also an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.