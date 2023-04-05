Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Ruben Vardanyan leaves Karabakh?

Politics Materials 5 April 2023 14:55 (UTC +04:00)
Ruben Vardanyan leaves Karabakh?

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Ruben Vardanyan, the criminal oligarch, who was ‘exported’ to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh from Moscow, has run away from Karabakh, Trend reports.

According to Armenian blogger Roman Baghdasaryan, Vardanyan gathered the residents of Karabakh and told them that he allegedly has fatal health problems and has to leave.

The day after the farewell, Vardanyan left Karabakh.

Earlier in February it was reported that Vardanyan has been dismissed of his "post" as the "state minister" of the separatists.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more