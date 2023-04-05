Ruben Vardanyan leaves Karabakh?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Ruben Vardanyan, the criminal oligarch, who was ‘exported’ to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh from Moscow, has run away from Karabakh, Trend reports.

According to Armenian blogger Roman Baghdasaryan, Vardanyan gathered the residents of Karabakh and told them that he allegedly has fatal health problems and has to leave.

The day after the farewell, Vardanyan left Karabakh.

Earlier in February it was reported that Vardanyan has been dismissed of his "post" as the "state minister" of the separatists.