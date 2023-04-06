Azerbaijan organizes tour for Turkish representatives and local media to its liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on April 6, 2023 organized another media tour for a group of Turkish representatives and local media to the liberated territories of the country, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

According to the ministry, media representatives observed the process of demining the liberated territories and practical use of Mechanical Mine Clearing Equipment (MEMATT) manufactured by ASFAT of the Turkish Ministry of National Defence in Türkiye.

Will be updated