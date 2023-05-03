Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Visit of participants of international conference to Azerbaijani liberated lands wraps up

Politics Materials 3 May 2023 19:03 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 3. The visit of participants of the international conference themed "Shaping the geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: from past to present and future", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, has ended in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, Trend reports.

After the conference in Shusha, foreign representatives arrived at the Fuzuli International Airport, from where they will travel to Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

Some 60 representatives from more than 30 countries are taking part in the international conference taking place on May 2-4 in Baku and Shusha.

