Determination and intelligence of Heydar Aliyev, his geopolitical literacy, and right selection of investors are admirable - ex-US Coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Heydar Aliyev has established himself as an international leader, Former US Coordinator for Energy Diplomacy in Eurasia, ex-Ambassador Steven Mann said during the panel discussion held within the framework of the international conference "Priorities of the Foreign Policy of National leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev", organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAMO) and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He noted that after being appointed coordinator for energy diplomacy in Eurasia, he became more familiar with the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan, together with Georgia and Türkiye, has begun work on a new export route. You can write down on paper the project of any pipeline. However, the banks must have full confidence so that they start financing its construction. After the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), we saw the implementation of the South Caucasus gas pipeline. And, going back to the era of Heydar Aliyev, the right environment is important in order to attract foreign investors," he said.

Mann pointed out that the determination and intelligence of Heydar Aliyev, his geopolitical literacy, and the right selection of investors are admirable. The “Contract of the Century” deserves the highest ratings.