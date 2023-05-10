Azerbaijani people highly appreciate unprecedented achievements of national leader Heydar Aliyev - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Azerbaijani people highly appreciate the unprecedented achievements of national leader Heydar Aliyev and always keep him in their hearts, the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov told reporters during a visit to the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor, Trend reports.

He noted that modern Azerbaijan, the foundations of which were laid by Heydar Aliyev, has strengthened and become a strong state.

“Azerbaijan is one of the most dynamically developing countries in the world today,” Ahmadov added.