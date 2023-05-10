National leader Heydar Aliyev always attached special importance to Azerbaijan's relations with brotherly Uzbekistan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Heydar Aliyev always attached special importance to Azerbaijan's relations with brotherly Uzbekistan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov told Trend.

"Working as the first secretary of Central Committee of the Soviet Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev had close friendly relations with head of Uzbekistan Sharof Rashidov. A thoroughly educated and deeply intelligent man, he sincerely admired our history, culture and traditions. We are proud that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev continues this great work,” the ambassador said.

He said that Uzbeks have an expression: "Ота дуосини олган инсон ҳеч қачон кам бўлмайди", which means "Whoever has received the blessing of the father, success always accompanies him". This wisdom can be fully attributed to the activities of Azerbaijani and Uzbek leaders, who are proven and reliable successors of the work of their ancestors.

“We can mention the opening of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent in 2010. In addition, last year's June state visit to Uzbekistan by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev began with the opening of the street named after Heydar Aliyev and a memorable bas-relief in Tashkent. All this is a recognition of the merits of Heydar Aliyev in strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between our peoples and states," Ashrafkhanov said.

As Ashrafkhanov noted, today in Uzbekistan, along with brotherly Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, numerous international, cultural and educational events are held and broadcasted on the life and activities of the great leader.

"Being a true patriot, he was an example of love for his native land, people, commitment to the ideas of citizenship, humanism, high morality, culture. His whole life and activity was the personification of the high concept of patriot. He devoted every hour, every minute of his life to serving Azerbaijan, always fought for the only goal and idea – to see the republic prosperous and the Azerbaijani people happy, the true owner of their wealth. The memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev will forever remain in our hearts, thereby laying a solid foundation for further filling the chronicle of significant events of interstate relations with new achievements," the ambassador said.