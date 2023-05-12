Azerbaijani Parliament approves several international documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijani Parliament has approved a number of international documents, Trend reports.

At the parliament’s meeting, a bill on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the establishment of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek investment fund" and the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on international road transport" has been discussed.

Besides, a bill on amendments to the law "On approval of the exchange of notes in connection with amendments to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the exemption of persons holding diplomatic and special/service passports from entry visas and on the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the exemption of persons holding diplomatic passports from the entry visas" has been also discussed.

After the discussion, the documents were put to the vote and adopted.