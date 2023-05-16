Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan approves agreement on cooperation with Tajikistan's Ministry of Internal Affairs

Politics Materials 16 May 2023 15:56 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approving the "Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan", Trend reports.

By the decree, the "Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan", signed on April 5, 2023 in Dushanbe, was approved.

