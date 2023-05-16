Azerbaijan approves agreement on cooperation with Tajikistan's Ministry of Internal Affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approving the "Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan", Trend reports.

By the decree, the "Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan", signed on April 5, 2023 in Dushanbe, was approved.