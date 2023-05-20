Voting process in second round of Turkish presidential election - transparent in Azerbaijan, voter says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The voting process in the second round of the Turkish presidential election held in Azerbaijan, as in the first round, is transparent, the Turkish citizen living in Azerbaijan and who took part in the second round of voting in the presidential elections, told Trend.

"I voted in the first round, and now I have come again to fulfill my civic duty," she said.

The voting of Turkish citizens in the second round began in Azerbaijan today.

The voting is taking place on May 20-22 at the Turkish Embassy in Baku, as well as consulates general in Ganja and Nakhchivan.

About 60 million people took part in the voting at the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.88 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.43 percent. Since no one has won more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round of presidential elections will be held in Türkiye on May 28.