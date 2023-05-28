Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan is a country reckoned with today - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 28 May 2023 12:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. We are one of a handful of countries in the world that are economically independent, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives, Trend reports.

"We have increased our political power. Azerbaijan is a country reckoned with today. At least in matters of regional security and development, no initiative can be implemented without Azerbaijan's consent. I am saying at least regionally, but Azerbaijan's position on many global issues is considered an important position today," President Ilham Aliyev underlined.

