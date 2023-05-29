Azerbaijani PM sends letter to Turkish VP on occasion of Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a letter to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on the occasion of Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the presidential elections, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

“Under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye has passed a long way of development. The brotherly Turkish people, highly appreciating the large-scale activities and merits of their leader on the way to achieving the comprehensive prosperity of Türkiye, expressed confidence in their president in these elections,” he said.

The results of the voting in the presidential elections, which is a triumph of national will and democracy, were also met with great joy and enthusiasm in Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijani-Turkish interstate relations based on mutual trust and support, which have risen today to the highest level of alliance and strategic partnership under the leadership of the heads of the two states, will continue to develop in an ascending line and serve the well-being of the peoples of both countries,” he added.

In the second round of the presidential elections in Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected president of the country. Erdogan won 52.14 percent of the vote, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.86 percent.