Commanders of Azerbaijani, Italian Naval Forces hold meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov, who is on a visit to the Republic of Italy, has met with the Chief of the Italian Navy, Admiral Enrico Credendino, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

According to the ministry, Bakirov conveyed to his Italian counterpart the greetings of the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and expressed gratitude for the invitation to the 8th Seafuture 2023 Exhibition & Business Convention.

A detailed exchange of views on prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries’ naval forces in military, military-educational, and other spheres, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest was held at the meeting.

On June 5, Bakirov, who participated in the opening ceremony of the 8th Seafuture 2023 Exhibition & Business Convention held at the La Spezia Naval Base, met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Italy Guido Crosetto.

The 8th Seafuture 2023 Exhibition & Business Convention is held with the participation of naval forces commanders from 25 countries, delegations from 36 countries, and heads of various leading defense industry companies.