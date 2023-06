BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg has begun, Trend reports via the tweet of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria, issues of regional and international security are the main topics of the meeting.

Bayramov is paying a working visit to Austria.