Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in a roundtable during his visit to Slovakia (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 6 June 2023 23:33 (UTC +04:00)
Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in a roundtable during his visit to Slovakia (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has taken part in a round table organized by the analytical center "GLOBSEC" as part of his trip to Slovakia, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

The event addressed the Azerbaijani-Slovak relations, the current state of relations with the European Union, global and regional security issues, various aspects of energy security, tasks and challenges in the post-conflict period in the region, existing mine threats, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and other issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov answered numerous questions from the participants of the event.

Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in a roundtable during his visit to Slovakia (PHOTO)
Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in a roundtable during his visit to Slovakia (PHOTO)
Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in a roundtable during his visit to Slovakia (PHOTO)
Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in a roundtable during his visit to Slovakia (PHOTO)
Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in a roundtable during his visit to Slovakia (PHOTO)
Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in a roundtable during his visit to Slovakia (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more