Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in a roundtable during his visit to Slovakia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has taken part in a round table organized by the analytical center "GLOBSEC" as part of his trip to Slovakia, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

The event addressed the Azerbaijani-Slovak relations, the current state of relations with the European Union, global and regional security issues, various aspects of energy security, tasks and challenges in the post-conflict period in the region, existing mine threats, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and other issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov answered numerous questions from the participants of the event.