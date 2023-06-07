EU expects further progress in Azerbaijani-Armenian talks in next Brussels meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The EU expects further progress in Azerbaijani-Armenian talks in the next Brussels meeting to be held July 21, Trend reports.

EU said in its latest statement that it warmly welcomes the renewed engagement of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the EU-led peace negotiations in Brussels on 14 May.

“The meeting in Chisinau on 1 June, with the participation of the leaders of France and Germany, further demonstrated their commitment to the process. We emphasize that negotiations and dialogue are the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Consequently, continuity and concrete outcomes in the dialogue are crucial for the process,” reads the statement.

