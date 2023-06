Azerbaijan prevents illegal Armenian armed groups' attempt to set up fortifications in Khojaly (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Members of illegal Armenian armed groups (which weren't withdrawn from Azerbaijan's Karabakh, contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war) under the guise of agricultural work attempted to set up long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Khojaly district, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

According to the ministry, as a result of the urgent measures taken by Azerbaijani units, the work was immediately stopped.