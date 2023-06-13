Azerbaijani Parliament approves int'l document on increasing BSTDB's capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Azerbaijani Parliament has approved another international document, Trend reports.

At today's meeting of the parliament, a bill on the approval of a "Letter of commitment for subscription to shares related to the increase in the capital of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB)" was discussed.

After discussion, the document was put to a vote and adopted.

BSTDB became the first multilateral development bank to issue a local currency bond in Azerbaijan. The two-year bond for the amount of 10 million manat ($5.8 million) was placed on the Baku Stock Exchange on August 1, 2019. The BSTDB bond issuance in manat supports the program of the government of Azerbaijan for the de-dollarization of the financial sector.