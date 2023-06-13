Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. On June 13, at 17:40 (GMT+4), units of the Armenian armed forces subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement in the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to fire from their positions located in the village of Aradeyen in the Vedi district, while using large-caliber weapons, including mortars, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The units of the Azerbaijani army are taking retaliatory measures.

The operational situation is under the control of Azerbaijani army units.

"We declare that the entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia," the Defense Ministry said.