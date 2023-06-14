Azerbaijani Economy Minister holds meeting with Turkish Trade Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Trend reports.

Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated Omer Bolat on his appointment and wished him success in his work.

The meeting stressed the importance of the political will of the heads of state and the importance of fulfilling their instructions for the further development of bilateral ties.

It was noted that Türkiye is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan, and the signing of the Protocol on Amendments to the Preferential Trade Agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Türkiye creates an additional incentive to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

As was emphasized at the meeting, there is a successful investment partnership between the two fraternal countries, the turnover in the non-oil sector is increasing, and large-scale projects that are being implemented with the participation of Azerbaijan and Türkiye not only strengthen regional cooperation, but also change the perception of the region.

Mikayil Jabbarov also informed his Turkish counterpart about the development of the country's economy, shared his vision of the prospects for further expanding ties with Türkiye.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat expressed gratitude for the warm congratulations and stressed that the two countries have not only friendly and fraternal relations, but also a strategic partnership.

During the meeting, the parties discussed jointly implemented projects, the activities of Turkish companies in the territories liberated from occupation, and the prospects for trade partnership between the two countries.