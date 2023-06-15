Turkish Ambassador visits Azerbaijan’s Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi has visited Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Trend reports via Turkish Ambassador’s tweet.

"We are in Shusha, on the second anniversary of the historic Shusha Declaration, which brought our relations to the allied level. Long live the brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Türkiye!," he said.

The Shusha Declaration on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was signed in the city of Shusha on June 15, 2021.

Bagchi has earlier congratulated Azerbaijanis on the occasion of the June 15 - National Salvation Day.

National Salvation Day of Azerbaijanis is an official holiday in Azerbaijan that is celebrated on June 15th, in accordance with the June 27, 1997, dated decree of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. June 15th has been celebrated as an official holiday since 1998.