Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire (UPDATE)

First posted 11:27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. On June 15, from 08:35 to 10:30 (GMT+4), members of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the Fuzuli district, Trend reports.

As the Ministry of Defense reported, as a result of the urgent measures taken by the units of Azerbaijani army, these works were immediately suspended.

Moreover, at about 08:45 (GMT+4), members of illegal Armenian armed formations fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Fuzuli district.

The units of the Azerbaijani army have taken adequate retaliatory measures in this direction.