Azerbaijani Ombudsperson issues statement following Armenia's recent armed provocation (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 13:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva issued a statement on opening fire in the direction of a checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road by the Armenian Armed Forces on June 15, as a result of which a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Elshan Rustamov has been wounded, Trend reports.

The shelling of the Lachin state border checkpoint from the territory of Armenia on June 15, 2023, at 08:45 (GMT+4), as a result of which a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan who was serving there was wounded, is another clear proof that Armenia is not interested in peace.

The Lachin border checkpoint, established on April 23, 2023, on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on the Hakari River in the Lachin district, ensures the safe passage of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the passage of vehicles.

The shelling of this border checkpoint used for humanitarian purposes should be considered as an encroachment on the peace process in the region and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as a threat to the life and health of servicemen performing their official duties there and the civilian population using this checkpoint.

“As the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I strongly condemn this military provocation, which is a gross violation of and humanitarian international law, and call on international organizations, Ombudsman institutions and national human rights organizations working in the field of human rights to show a firm position regarding the prevention of such actions by Armenia, which pose a threat to peace and development in the region," she said.