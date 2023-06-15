Prime Minister’s visit will strengthen brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. I am sure that the visit will strengthen brotherly relations between our countries - relations based on partnership, friendship and brotherhood,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he held an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports.

“We just discussed with the Prime Minister a broad agenda of our bilateral relations, once again reconfirmed our strong support to sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries,” the head of state noted.