Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of National Salvation Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of June 15 - National Salvation Day, Trend reports via the tweet of Turkish President.

"With the most sincere wishes, I congratulate fraternal Azerbaijan on the occasion of June 15 - the Day of National Salvation," he said.

National Salvation Day of Azerbaijanis is an official holiday in Azerbaijan that is celebrated on June 15th, in accordance with the June 27, 1997, dated decree of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. June 15th has been celebrated as an official holiday since 1998.