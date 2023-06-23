Azerbaijani military prosecutor meets with soldiers on liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan - Military Prosecutor, Justice Lieutenant General Khanlar Valiyev, Lieutenant General Mais Barkhudarov, as senior officials of the central board of the Military Prosecutor's Office and territorial military prosecutor's offices and high-ranking officers of the Defense Ministry held meetings with military personnel in the liberated territories on the eve of the June 26 - Armed Forces Day in Azerbaijan, press service of Military Prosecutor's Office told Trend.

The meeting participants honored memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with a minute of silence, and wished the veterans good health.

Valiyev congratulating the military personnel on the occasion of the upcoming holidays (Armed Forces Day and Eid al-Adha), and conveyed them good wishes.

The military prosecutor stressed that 2023 was declared as the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" spoke about the role of this great personality in world history, the exceptional merits of the great leader to the Azerbaijani people and state.

He noted that thanks to a wise political strategy, unwavering determination and indefatigable activity of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev successfully continuing the policy of the great leader, architect and builder of modern Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the state is becoming stronger, despite the negative processes taking place all over the world.

Besides, Valiyev said that the regions of the country, including the liberated territories, are developing comprehensively, and the continuity of the process of further improving the well-being of the population is being successfully ensured.

The military prosecutor also noted that in recent years, thanks to the high attention and care of the head of state, the Armed Forces capable of performing any combat mission at the highest level have been formed.

Speaking about the 2020 second Karabakh war, Valiyev emphasized the skillful diplomacy and high military skills of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the support of the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the perseverance of Azerbaijani people, the unprecedented heroism of Azerbaijani servicemen, and stressed that the historic victory was achieved thanks to the unity of the President and people.

Then other participants of the meeting made speeches.

Speeches were made on the topic of legal education, answers were given to questions of interest to military personnel. Valuable gifts were presented to the military personnel distinguished in the service.