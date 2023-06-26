Thanks to special attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani army is steadily increasing its power - Major General (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. No matter how fast the Azerbaijani army develops, its medical service is steadily adapting to modern requirements, the Head of the Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Major General Firudin Nabiyev told Trend in an exclusive video interview.

He made the remark on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day, which is celebrated on June 26.

“We try to guard the health of our servicemen and provide a high level of medical care to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers,” Nabiyev said.

The Major General added that thanks to the special attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are steadily increasing their power, which is also evident in the field of military medicine.

He also spoke about the development path of the Ministry of Defense in the field of medicine, mentioned the current state of the Main Clinical Hospital, and touched upon the topic of personnel training and other important issues.

Nabiyev noted that today it has become possible to perform surgical operations at any level in the Main Clinical Hospital.

"Providing medical care today is possible at any level. The hospital is equipped with the most modern medical equipment. Both in peacetime and in wartime, we provide our servicemen with a fairly high level of medical care. During the 44-day Karabakh War, our military doctors adequately coped with their duties. We have tried to provide medical assistance to the servicemen as soon as possible, to carry out surgical operations in a timely manner," he added.

According to him, the main goal of military medicine is to ensure a high level of training for junior medical personnel and orderlies.

The full version of this video interview: