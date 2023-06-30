France rants about democracy... while turning into dictatorial country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Riots broke out in France after a police officer deadly shot a teenager of Algerian origin in Nanterre suburb of Paris. Despite arrest of the policeman, the teenager's killing has led to riots. Barricades were erected in Nanterre, cars were set on fire, and there were clashes with the police. The riots spread to other suburbs of Paris, and several cities.

Today, the number of people arrested during protests in France has reached 150 people. In this regard, the President of France Emmanuel Macron convened a meeting of the interdepartmental crisis group at 08:00 (GMT +2).

Commenting on the issue, Azerbaijani political analyst Tural Ismayilov said that after Macron came to power, racism in France reached its peak.

“France ignored human rights for many years, throughout history we have seen the consequences of its cruel, unacceptable, inhumane policies, and today the country continues to adhere to this fascist mentality," he said. "France was not brought to international justice for the massacre of Algerian Muslims, the participation of France in a number of crimes across the African continent - in Rwanda and elsewhere, is a proven fact. While Germany is responsible to the world for its former fascist policies, France throughout history has not been held accountable for any of its crimes."

According to Ismayilov, opinion polls also show that racism and ethnic intolerance have reached the highest level in France. According to polls, one of the main reasons for such sentiments in society are the radical fascist political forces in France.

Elements of fascism are widely spread in the present-day France, from the main opposition party led by Marine Le Pen to the rule of Macron.

"The killing of the 17-year-old Algerian teenager in the context of ethnic hatred and intolerance is a great political disgrace. But, unfortunately, institutions such as the European Parliament, PACE, which have turned into a 'political province' of France and the Armenian lobby, don't show the proper reaction to these France's inhuman steps," the analyst noted.

"Therefore, I believe that all NGOs and civil activists worldwide, as well as media representatives, should be active in this matter, campaign more actively at the international level against these crimes of France," he added.

Azerbaijani MP Vugar Iskandarov, commenting on cases of violence in France, noted that the events in the country once again testify to the true essence of this country.

"By killing the 17-year-old teenager on the grounds of racial hatred, the representative of the power structure of France, positioning itself in the world as the 'herald of democracy', once again demonstrated the true image of this state. Of course, this case, which was sharply condemned by the people of France, caused mass riots," Iskandarov also noted.

"What is happening now in France is in fact the result of a complete crisis of Macron's policies because now the people of France are aware of Macron's despotism. Having positioned itself as the 'center of democracy', France is turning into a dictatorial country," he said. "The brutal and cold-blooded murder of an Algerian teenager by the police shows how this state treats its people. As you can see, Macron has already forgotten such concepts as democracy and tolerance."

The mass disobedience demonstrated by the people of France indicates their dissatisfaction with the fact that the future of the country is entrusted to this politician, Iskandarov explained.

He pointed out that mass protests are taking place in several cities of France. France, having suffered numerous setbacks in foreign policy, has also faced serious internal problems.

"In this situation, the image of French President Emmanuel Macron and his team is collapsing even faster. If France had correctly pursued its own domestic policy at one time instead of interfering in the internal affairs of other states, including Azerbaijan, today there would be no such massive riots against Macron. Today, the situation in France is seen as if the government is not in favor of any concessions to society, rather it is busy destroying the democratic foundations," the MP said.

"At the same time, unfortunately, the Western media and international organizations don't react to all this, as if in countries like France, the violation of human rights is normal, but as soon as something happens in other countries at the local level, this is immediately turned into an 'event' and put on the international agenda. It would be good if Western institutions, such as PACE and European Parliament, would see what is happening right under their noses," Iskandarov said.