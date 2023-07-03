Armenian minority of Azerbaijan's Karabakh should think about fate of young generation - professor (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Issues of reintegration of Armenian minority of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society were discussed in the release of the "Dialogue with Tofiq Abbasov" analytical video project on the Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.

The guest of the program was Chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, Honored Architect, Professor Elbay Gasimzade.

Speaking about the reintegration of the Armenians of Karabakh, Gasimzade noted that Baku made them a very good offer - to stay and to live within the law of Azerbaijan.

“All this will take place in accordance with the laws of Azerbaijan. Let them think again, if not about themselves, then about the fate of the young generation. They must think about the future, and see the real alignment of forces,” he added.