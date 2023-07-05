NAM - among largest organizations worldwide, Montenegro PM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Non-Aligned Movement is among the largest and main organizations worldwide, Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazovic said at a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Trend reports.

"I thank Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev for hosting such an honorable event," he noted.

The ministerial meeting is being held in Baku and is attended by representatives of the NAM member countries.

The event will last until July 6.

A total of 120 participating states, 18 observers and 10 international organizations, including Azerbaijan, have played an important role in the history of the Non-Aligned Movement. During the meeting, the Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya read out a letter addressed to the organization by UN Secretary General António Guterres.