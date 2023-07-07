NAM members stress importance of respecting territorial integrity, sovereignty of other countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement expressed respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, political independence and inviolability of international borders of other countries, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the Baku Declaration adopted, following the Ministerial Meeting of NAM Coordinating Bureau held in Baku on July 5-6.

As such, NAM members reaffirmed the need to comply with the principles of non-intervention in the internal affairs, the abstention from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of states, in accordance with the Charter of the UN.

Member countries also recommited to support and promote these principles of international law and to continue opposing any attempt aimed at partial or total disruption of the national unity or territorial integrity of states.

"Reaffirm that every State has the duty to refrain in its international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations, and that such a threat or use of force constitutes a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations and shall never be employed as a means of settling international issues," the declaration said.

As President Ilham Aliyev stressed in his address to the participants of NAM ministerial meeting, NAM’s more visible presence in the world affairs is vital.

“As a true defender of multilateralism and the second largest international institution after the United Nations, NAM has to find its own place in the newly reshaping world order. We need to stand firm around Bandung principles, make our voice louder against cases of violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity and intervention in the internal affairs of states,” President Ilham Aliyev pointed out.

Azerbaijan has been chairing the NAM since 2019. Despite the country's chairmanship coinciding with the height of the pandemic, official Baku has successfully fulfilled its chairing mission and obtained the right to lead the movement for an additional year.